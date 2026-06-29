Solaris Energy Analyst Expects Earnings To Grow ‘Several-Fold’

The Solaris Energy Infrastructure Analyst: Milligan initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $97.

The Solaris Energy Infrastructure Thesis: The company has contracts that are already in place that reshape the balance sheet and fully fund the build program, Milligan says.

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Solaris builds on-site, natural-gas power plants, and Milligan says few can match the company’s contracted scale. He added that:

Much of the Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s planned power plants are already under contract.

Most of these contracts are with investment-grade counterparties.

Around 3.2 GW (gigawatts) pro forma fleet carries more than 2.2 GW of long-term power agreements with three technology companies.

The contract economics translate to around $400,000 per MW (megawatt) of adjusted EBITDA at scale.

As these contracted power plants begin operations, Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s earnings may grow several-fold, as the company has already reshaped its balance sheet to fund this new construction, Milligan said.

Beyond these, management has identified a pipeline of ~$600-$800 million in opportunities across the existing footprint, which could generate another $120-$160 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA, the analyst noted.

"Roughly 0.9 GW of the fleet remains open; additional awards at framework terms de-risk 2028+ estimates," he further wrote.

SEI Price Action: Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure had risen by 2.63% to $78.82 at the time of publication on Monday.

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