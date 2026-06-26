BTIG analysts Andrew Harte and Brendan Greaney said Robinhood has evolved beyond its roots as a commission-free trading app into a broader financial platform spanning brokerage, crypto, prediction markets and wealth management.

Robinhood Growth Strategy And Customer Expansion

The firm expects the company to deliver more than 20% annual platform asset growth over the next decade, driven by a young customer base entering peak earning years, deeper engagement, new customer additions and international expansion.

BTIG acknowledged Robinhood trades at a premium valuation of about 46 times next-12-month GAAP earnings, compared with roughly 15 times for traditional brokerage peers. However, the analysts argued the premium is justified by the company’s stronger growth profile and expanding product portfolio.

The brokerage said Robinhood’s average customer is about 36 years old with an average account balance of roughly $13,000, compared with older customers and significantly larger account balances at legacy brokers. BTIG believes that positions the company to benefit from an estimated $124 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer over time.

Product Expansion Supports Long-Term Outlook

The analysts also highlighted Robinhood’s growing suite of products, including retirement accounts, banking, prediction markets and international offerings, saying these services should increase customer retention and wallet share. Management’s renewed investment in customer acquisition is also expected to support faster funded-account growth.

Key Catalysts And Price Forecast

BTIG sees several potential catalysts ahead, including second-quarter earnings, international expansion, prediction markets, the July launch of Trump Accounts, a stronger IPO pipeline and the removal of pattern day trading restrictions.

The firm’s $125 price forecast is based on 40 times its fiscal 2028 earnings estimate, while it outlined a bullish scenario of $150 per share if crypto activity rebounds and customer growth accelerates. Its downside scenario values the stock at $60 if trading activity weakens and competitive pressures slow customer growth.

Robinhood Stock Performance And Technical Analysis

Robinhood stock climbed about 5% on Friday, outperforming the broader market. The Nasdaq fell 0.65%, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.03%.

The stock continues to trade above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages of $93.65, $85.20 and $80.27, respectively. That signals the intermediate trend remains positive.

However, shares remain about 4.8% below the 200-day moving average of $102.57, leaving a key long-term resistance level intact.

Momentum indicators have weakened. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line, suggesting upside momentum has slowed even as the stock continues to rise.

The 20-day moving average remains above the 50-day average, supporting the near-term trend. However, the 50-day average is still below the 200-day average following February’s death cross, indicating longer-term caution.

Technical traders are watching resistance near $113.50 and support around $79.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $106.25. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Initiated with Buy (Forecast $125.00) (June 26)

: Initiated with Buy (Forecast $125.00) (June 26) Argus Research : Buy (Raises forecast to $110.00) (June 17)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $110.00) (June 17) Needham: Buy (Raises forecast to $97.00) (June 11)

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 4.64% at $97.80 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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