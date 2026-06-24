Take-Two's Next Level: Analyst Says GTA VI Could Transform Earnings

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) share price could be driven in the back half of this year by the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, according to BTIG.

The Take-Two Interactive Software Analyst: Analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $290.

The Take-Two Interactive Software Thesis: The company is scheduled to release Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, Lampen said in the note.

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The title could help Take-Two Interactive Software generate an increase in corporate bookings and "a sustainable, multi-year improvement in earnings power," the analyst wrote. He expects the title to add $10 per share in average earnings power over fiscal 2027 to 2029.

Outside the GTA, the company’s next-largest franchise, namely NBA 2K, seems to have recovered from the slump in fiscal 2025, which should lead to steady unit sales, the analyst stated.

Lampen estimates bookings and proforma earnings for fiscal 2027 at $8.597 billion and $7.16 per share, higher than the company’s guidance of $8.0-$8.2 billion and $5.75-$6.00 per share and above the consensus estimates of $8.476 billion and $6.59 per share, respectively.

There are no perfect comparisons for GTA Online, as this is based on a play-to-earn model, while other games rely on pay-to-win/loot box models, the analyst noted. "However, looking at older games with a similar mix of ‘playing and paying’ suggests players could spend over $40-$45 each, which is higher than the $30–$40 we originally expected for years 1 through 5," he further wrote.

TTWO Price Action: Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software had risen by 0.26% to $243.28 at the time of publication on Wednesday.