With volumes scaling, Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ:BETR) could hit breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2026 and turn profitable in 2027, according to BTIG.

The Better Home & Finance Holding Analyst: Analyst Douglas Harter initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $36.

The Thesis: The company can scale the origination business and drive higher volumes, Harter said.

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Scaling volumes is key to Better Home & Finance Holding's achieving breakeven and turning EBITDA positive, he noted.

Backed by recent partnership additions, Tinman AI platform volume could drive Better Home & Finance Holding's volume growth, the analyst stated. Harter expects the company's volumes to grow by 61% in 2026, 49% in 2027, and 32% in 2028.

Given the company's higher refinance mix, especially within D2C, "any decline in rates would be further additive to our volume forecast," he further wrote.

What Better Home & Finance Needs In 30 Days

An origination-focused business model makes the company's business "more capital-light than traditional mortgage banking companies," Harter noted.

To grow, Better Home & Finance Holding only needs capital to warehouse loans until sale, which is typically around 30 days, the analyst stated.

There is limited risk to the company from quickly selling the origination volume and using the capital for additional origination volume, he noted.

"As the business turns EBITDA/cash flow positive, we see the organic capital generation as being sufficient to support the continued scaling of the business," the analyst further wrote.

BETR Price Action: Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding had risen by 0.69% to $29.03 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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