BofA Securities analyst David Plaus initiated coverage on The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Wednesday. The firm issued a Neutral rating and an $84 price forecast.

Plaus highlighted the company's successful shift to a digital-first, multi-product platform. However, the analyst warned that recent stock outperformance might cap future gains.

A Decade of Digital Transformation

The analyst credited the company for its decade-long pivot to a subscription-driven model. This evolution centered on the All-Access bundle, which includes news, games, cooking and sports.

“We see NYT as well positioned in the digital ecosystem driven by the power of its diversified, bundled subscription model,” Plaus wrote. This strategy has created predictable, recurring cash flow. Subscriptions now represent nearly 70% of total revenue.

Valuation Constrains Further Growth

Despite a solid long-term trajectory, the stock has surged over 65% in the past year. BofA noted that the two-year forward earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) multiple expanded from 13 times to 17 times in that period.

“While the long-term trajectory is solid, given recent outperformance/multiple expansion, we see valuation constraining upside,” the report stated.

Diversified Drivers: Video and AI Licensing

BofA pointed to emerging growth areas beyond traditional headlines. The company is in the early stages of a video strategy to drive engagement and unlock premium advertisement inventory.

Financial Outlook and Capital Returns

BofA forecasts a 14% adjusted operating profit (AOP) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2028. The firm expects the company to reach its milestone of 15 million total subscribers by the end of 2027.

The New York Times has raised its quarterly dividend in each of the last eight years. As of early 2026, approximately $334 million remains in its share repurchase authorization.

NYT Stock Price Activity: New York Times shares were down 0.62% at $81.11 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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