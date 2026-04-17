Definium Therapeutics Anxiety Drug A Multi-Billion Opportunity: Analyst

The company, formerly MindMed, is focused on developing psychedelic-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders.

On Thursday, the U.S government is reportedly preparing to take a closer look at ibogaine, a psychedelic substance used abroad for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as part of a broader effort to evaluate its safety and potential medical value.

2026 Seen As Definium Defining Year

DT120, previously known as MM120, is an orally disintegrating tablet formulation of lysergide D-tartrate (LSD) designed with fast-dissolve technology.

Large Market Opportunity In Anxiety

Stifel's investment thesis rests heavily on DT120's probability of success in GAD, with data anticipated in the early third quarter of 2026.

The analyst described GAD as a major "white space" within neuropsychiatry, where even modest market penetration could translate into a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

While the outlook for MDD is viewed as somewhat riskier, Matteis noted that DT120 still has a credible chance of success, with data expected in the late second quarter of 2026.

Clinical Data And Safety Profile In Focus

Stifel pointed to encouraging Phase 2b data and additional investigator-sponsored studies supporting DT120's efficacy in anxiety.

Despite LSD's historical association as an illicit substance, emerging clinical evidence suggests therapeutic potential.

On safety, the analyst acknowledged LSD's reputation as less "clean" compared to other psychedelics like psilocybin, but added that DT120's current safety profile appears relatively benign.

Key opinion leaders have largely expressed limited concern based on available data.

Definium Valuation And Industry Outlook

Analyst Matteis initiated with a Buy rating and price forecast of $30.

Stifel also argued that the broader psychedelics space remains undervalued, even as Definium holds one of the largest market capitalizations among peers.

The firm expects multiple companies in the sector to succeed, with Definium positioned as a leading contender.

The company reported $411.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2025, expected to fund operations into 2028.

DFTX Price Action: Definium Therapeutics shares were up 0.89% at $22.86 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $23.41, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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