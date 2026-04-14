Natera Positioned To Capture Growing $20 Billion MRD Opportunity-Analyst

MRD refers to the small number of cancer cells remaining in a patient's body after treatment, even when in remission and with no symptoms.

MRD testing is highly sensitive and is crucial for monitoring blood cancers (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma) to predict relapse, guide treatment adjustments, and determine prognosis.

Market Opportunity And Growth Outlook

Analyst Andrew Brackmann said the MRD testing market, estimated at more than $20 billion, is still in early stages, with penetration currently in the mid- to high-single digits.

While multiple players are expected to gain traction, he emphasized that Natera is particularly well-positioned to benefit from increasing adoption in solid tumors.

Brackmann estimates Natera generated close to $1 billion in MRD revenue in 2025 and expects this segment to grow more than 40% in 2026.

He added that MRD revenue could expand more than fivefold over time as clinical evidence strengthens, guidelines evolve, and reimbursement improves.

Natera Competitive Moat Across Key Segments

The analyst pointed to Natera's sustained investments in clinical evidence, commercial infrastructure, and operational scale as key drivers of its competitive advantage.

In noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), Natera entered an already established market but has since captured more than 50% market share through its Panorama and Horizon offerings.

Similarly, in MRD, the company's early-mover advantage in clinical data, reimbursement access, and intellectual property has positioned it strongly against competitors.

Natera Diversified Growth And Long-Term Positioning

Beyond MRD and NIPT, analyst Brackmann wrote in an investor note on Monday that Natera's organ health segment has delivered outsized growth relative to peers, further reinforcing its multi-segment strategy.

While acknowledging that new entrants could gain traction and build physician awareness, the analyst wrote that Natera's growth trajectory and long-term market share are unlikely to face meaningful disruption.

He also emphasized that the company's pipeline provides multiple growth avenues, reducing reliance on any single product launch or indication. This diversified approach, he said, supports a clearer and more durable investment thesis over the coming years.

NTRA Stock Price Activity: Natera shares were up 4.44% at $210.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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