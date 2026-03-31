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Docusign logo on smartphone in front of a laptop with Docusign information on it.
March 31, 2026 12:06 PM 1 min read

Docusign: Fiscal 2027 Could Be 'Transition Year' Despite Double Digit Growth Strategy

The Docusign Analyst: Analyst Matt Bullock reinstated coverage with an Underperform rating and price target of $52.

The Docusign Thesis: The company's revenue growth has stagnated over the past 10 quarters, with the eSignature market approaching maturity, Bullock said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Although Docusign is now "pivoting into a full-scale agreement management platform," AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic have entered this space "with document-focused AI tooling of their own," he added.

While the company has what it takes to establish itself as a dominant player in intelligent agreement management (IAM), "an inflection is not immediately apparent," the analyst stated.

Due to this, there is "limited near-term upside for shares even as they trade at a discount," he further wrote.

DOCU Price Action: Docusign shares were up 0.80% at $47.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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