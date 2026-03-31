HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) seems well-positioned to reaccelerate growth to 20% in the back half of 2026, according to BofA Securities analyst Matt Bullock.

The HubSpot Analyst: Bullock reinstated coverage of the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform with a Buy rating and price target of $300.

The HubSpot Thesis: The company's growth could accelerate from 18% over the past four quarters to 20% in the back half of this year, Bullock said in the note.

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He added that this acceleration may be driven by:

Continued Sales and Service Hub seat expansion

Accelerating Core seat monetization as customers progress through renewals on the new pricing model

Ramping AI credit pack consumption in the back half of 2026

HubSpot's share price offers an attractive entry point after declining by 71% from the 2025 highs amid concerns about the company's growth amid sharply declining software development costs and rapid advances by frontier model providers, the analyst explained.

While not all issues may be fully resolved, Docusign's accelerating growth will reassure investors that the company "can defend its category leadership in an agentic AI world," he further stated.

HUBS Price Action: Shares of HubSpot had risen by 2.74% to $244.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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