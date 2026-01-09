Chipotle Q3 Miss
January 9, 2026 7:46 AM 1 min read

This Chipotle Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
  • Baird analyst Wesley Golladay initiated coverage on Sonida Senior Living Inc (NYSE:SNDA) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $35. Sonida Senior Living shares closed at $32.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $50. Chipotle shares closed at $39.18 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $40. Bowman Consulting shares closed at $34.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Sarang Vora initiated coverage on CAVA Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $85. Cava shares closed at $69.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

