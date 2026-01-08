Intuit logo is seen at its headquarters in Mountain View, California.
January 8, 2026 8:09 AM 2 min read

This Intuit Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying INTU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

BFH Logo
BFHBread Financial Holdings Inc
$80.400.53%
Overview
INTU Logo
INTUIntuit Inc
$642.84-1.28%
PII Logo
PIIPolaris Inc
$70.101.27%
RDDT Logo
RDDTReddit Inc
$255.00-0.20%
TYL Logo
TYLTyler Technologies Inc
$450.970.61%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved