This Intuit Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiated coverage on Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $240. Reddit shares closed at $255.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Jared Levine initiated coverage on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $802. Intuit shares closed at $651.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Gerrick Johnson initiated coverage on Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $83. Polaris shares closed at $69.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Nicholas Holowko initiated coverage on Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:BFH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $92. Bread Finl shares closed at $79.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Parker Lane initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $550. Tyler Technologies shares closed at $448.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
