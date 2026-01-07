This Applied Digital Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Arthur He initiated coverage on Jade Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:JBIO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Jade Biosciences shares closed at $13.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Paul Meeks initiated coverage on Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $36. Applied Digital shares closed at $30.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage on Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Compugen shares closed at $1.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst David Hayes initiated coverage on Magnum Ice Cream Company NV (NYSE:MICC) with a Hold rating. Magnum Ice Cream shares closed at $15.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
