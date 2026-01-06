This Spire Global Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff initiated coverage on Wealthfront Corp (NASDAQ:WLTH) with a Sector Weight rating. Wealthfront shares closed at $13.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage on Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Spire Global shares closed at $8.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman initiated coverage on Enovis Corp (NYSE:ENOV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $41. Enovis shares closed at $27.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor initiated coverage on Evommune Inc (NYSE:EVMN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35. Evommune shares closed at $15.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
