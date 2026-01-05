This vTv Therapeutics Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $67. vTv Therapeutics shares closed at $39.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on Sharplink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SBET) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15. SharpLink Gaming shares closed at $9.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMRI) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $23. Lumexa Imaging shares closed at $17.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut initiated coverage on Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMRI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23. Lumexa Imaging shares closed at $17.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $110. Pinnacle Finl Partners shares closed at $95.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
