This Ero Copper Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Vitaly Kononov initiated coverage on Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Ero Copper shares closed at $27.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Sameer Joshi initiated coverage on Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ:NKLR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Terra Innovatum Global shares closed at $4.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Egor Tolmachev initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5. Gambling.com shares closed at $5.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller initiated coverage on Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $40. Varonis Systems shares closed at $33.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
