December 30, 2025 9:00 AM 1 min read

This Ero Copper Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst Vitaly Kononov initiated coverage on Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Ero Copper shares closed at $27.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Sameer Joshi initiated coverage on Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ:NKLR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Terra Innovatum Global shares closed at $4.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst Egor Tolmachev initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5. Gambling.com shares closed at $5.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller initiated coverage on Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $40. Varonis Systems shares closed at $33.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

