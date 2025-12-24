This Hyperion DeFi Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Chardan Capital analyst James McIlree initiated coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (NASDAQ:PURR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.15. Hyperliquid Strategies shares closed at $3.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst James McIlree initiated coverage on Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.75. Hyperion DeFi shares closed at $3.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
