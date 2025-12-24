analyst working on laptop
December 24, 2025 11:34 AM 1 min read

This Hyperion DeFi Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying HYPD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

HYPD Logo
HYPDHyperion DeFi Inc
$3.986.27%
Overview
PURR Logo
PURRHyperliquid Strategies Inc
$3.17-4.52%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved