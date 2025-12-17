This Salesforce Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Lynne Collier initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $320. Wingstop shares closed at $246.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski initiated coverage on Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $335. Salesforce shares closed at $254.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst David Smith initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $155. Robinhood shares closed at $119.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $100. AAR shares closed at $81.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $340. Coinbase shares closed at $252.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
