Salesforce logo on dark background with shiny details. 3D render. MUENSTER, GERMANY - June 15, 2023
December 17, 2025 8:45 AM 2 min read

This Salesforce Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying CRM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

AIR Logo
AIRAAR Corp
$82.951.31%
Overview
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$244.232.10%
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$259.650.70%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$119.862.30%
WING Logo
WINGWingstop Inc
$256.150.64%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved