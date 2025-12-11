analyst working on laptop
December 11, 2025 7:33 AM 1 min read

This Option Care Health Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Stephens & Co. analyst Raj Kumar initiated coverage on Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40. Option Care Health shares closed at $33.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Itau BBA analyst Pedro Leduc initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle SA – ADR (NYSE:SUPV) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15. Grupo Supervielle shares closed at $10.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Dean Sublett initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $17. Oscar Health shares closed at $15.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein analyst William Pickering initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $94. BridgeBio Pharma shares closed at $72.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying OPCH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

