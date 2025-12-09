This Micron Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Michael Goldie initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $80. Delta Air Lines shares closed at $67.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Peer Perform rating. Affirm shares closed at $68.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Michael Goldie initiated coverage on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $125. United Airlines shares closed at $104.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Ricky Seo initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $330. Micron shares closed at $246.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens analyst Devin Ryan initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $60. Galaxy Digital shares closed at $26.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
