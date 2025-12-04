This AutoZone Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Gil Blum initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Solid Biosciences shares closed at $5.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Justin Kleber initiated coverage on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $4,500. AutoZone shares closed at $3,822.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg initiated coverage on ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $13. ASP Isotopes shares closed at $5.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Lemar Clarke initiated coverage on Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Paymentus shares closed at $34.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma initiated coverage on monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250. Monday.Com shares closed at $152.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
