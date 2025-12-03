This Linde Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8. Traws Pharma shares closed at $2.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Compass Therapeutics shares closed at $5.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC analyst Shanshan Shen initiated coverage on Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $510. Linde shares closed at $408.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PTHS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Pelthos Therapeutics shares closed at $25.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- LifeSci Capital initiated coverage on Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $55. Oculis Holding shares closed at $18.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
