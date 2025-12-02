cloudfare logo on mobile
December 2, 2025 8:55 AM 2 min read

This Cloudflare Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying NET stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BL Logo
BLBlackLine Inc
$56.240.27%
Overview
CCCC Logo
CCCCC4 Therapeutics Inc
$2.664.72%
CRC Logo
CRCCalifornia Resources Corp
$47.780.99%
NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$202.802.84%
WFRD Logo
WFRDWeatherford International PLC
$76.09-0.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved