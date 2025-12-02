This Cloudflare Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rosenblatt analyst Robert Simmons initiated coverage on Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65. BlackLine shares closed at $56.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) with a Buy rating. C4 Therapeutics shares closed at $2.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $235. Cloudflare shares closed at $197.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Josh Silverstein initiated coverage on Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $8. Weatherford International shares closed at $76.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $58. California Resources shares closed at $47.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
