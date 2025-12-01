BillionToOne, Inc., (NASDAQ:BLLN) recently completed an upsized initial public offering, or IPO, of 5.23 million shares at $60 each, raising roughly $314 million.

The company, a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company, offers specialized tests in prenatal genetics and oncology.

Its patented Quantitative Counting Templates (QCT) platform uses multiplex technology to count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

How Analysts Reacted

“There is strong appetite for high-growth, profitable diagnostic companies, and we believe this should continue given the sector's macro backdrop,” William Blair’s Andrew Brackmann wrote in a research note. “We have confidence that BillionToOne can deliver at, or more likely above, our estimates.”

In addition to William Blair’s Outperform rating, several other firms initiated coverage as well:

Stifel has a Buy rating and a price forecast of $145.

Wells Fargo has an Equal-Weight rating and a price forecast of $110.

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating and a price forecast of $150.

Jefferies has a Hold rating and a price forecast of $117.

BTIG has a Buy rating and a price forecast of $160.

BillionToOne's platform enables highly precise molecular diagnostics, bolstering its position in prenatal and oncology testing and supporting margin growth.

Analysts note strong prenatal momentum, with the UNITY test offering comprehensive genetic screening from a single blood draw, positioning the company for meaningful gains in the $2.5 billion U.S. prenatal market.

William Blair’s Brackmann expects continued growth from expanded sales reach, greater test awareness, broader payer coverage, guideline updates, and future product launches.

Price Action: BLLN stock is down 11.94% at $114.63 at the last check on Monday.

Shares are up 113% since pricing its many-times-oversubscribed IPO (compared to the S&P 500 +0%) and now trade at 18 times 2026 revenue.

Image: Shutterstock