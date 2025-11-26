This Kyndryl Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Oliver Holmes initiated coverage on Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $262. Saia shares closed at $279.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee initiated coverage on Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Kyndryl shares closed at $25.11 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna initiated coverage on Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65. Astronics shares closed at $51.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage on reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2. ReAlpha Tech shares closed at $0.5287 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
