This Oshkosh Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp initiated coverage on Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $217. Vistra shares traded at $168.07 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Steven Koenig initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $860. ServiceNow shares traded at $824.40 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Adam Seiden initiated coverage on Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $150. Oshkosh shares traded at $127.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $21. Harley-Davidson shares traded at $24.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Rowland Mayor initiated coverage on AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $125. Axis Capital shares traded at $100.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
