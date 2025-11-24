This Hyatt Hotels Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HSBC analyst Frank Lee initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $85. Marvell Tech shares closed at $77.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Navan Inc (NASDAQ:NAVN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Navan shares closed at $14.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $178. Hyatt shares closed at $158.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Yifeng Liu initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $890. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $755.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Samad Samana initiated coverage on Navan Inc (NASDAQ:NAVN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Navan shares closed at $14.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
