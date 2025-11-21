Zoetis Osteoarthritis Pain Franchise Needs A Reset: Analyst

As the animal health industry navigates a rapidly evolving landscape, companies are increasingly challenged to maintain their competitive edge through innovation and strategic adaptation.

ZTS shares are climbing with conviction. See what is driving the move here

This dynamic environment sets the stage for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) as it faces critical scrutiny from KeyBanc Capital Markets regarding its product lineup and market positioning.

Analyst Take On Zoetis

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoetis, with continued headwinds from the launch of its osteoarthritis (OA) pain mAb products, and increased competition in key franchises.

Also Read: Phibro's Feed Play Pays Off: JPMorgan Upgrades On Zoetis Deal Boost

KeyBanc writes Zoetis to continue to face headwinds from its OA pain mAb products (Librela & Solensia), which have been the subject of heavy social media criticism due to their potential side effects.

Analyst Steve Dechert recognizes Zoetis's history of excellence in developing innovative products, but sees shares as being fairly valued.

The analyst awaits new innovative product launches and/or gains confidence in its OA pain mAb franchise to get more constructive.

The analyst also expects increased competition in its dermatology and parasiticide segments from recent product launches.

That said, KeyBanc sees Zoetis as a high-quality company with revenue growth rates above the industry average, historically with high profit margins.

Zoetis also has a strong balance sheet and both a dividend and a significant stock buyback program.

KeyBanc initiated with a Sector Weight rating until it sees meaningful improvement in its OA pain mAb products and/or product launches with high revenue-generating potential.

Zoetis shares are fairly valued currently, the analyst wrote on Thursday. Shares are trading at a ~17.5x forward P/E multiple, which is a discount to its two-year average of around 27x.

The animal health company reported third-quarter sales of $2.4 billion, up 1% year over year, slightly below the consensus of $2.41 billion.

Growth in the company's parasiticides, diagnostics, and key dermatology portfolios was offset by a decline in its monoclonal antibody (mAb) products for osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Librela for dogs, and Solensia for cats.

ZTS Price Action: Zoetis shares were up 4.19% at $120.75 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock