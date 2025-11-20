This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries initiated coverage on Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ROP) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $600. Roper Technologies shares closed at $444.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Peter Peng initiated coverage on IONQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $47. IonQ shares closed at $47.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Natalya Davies initiated coverage on Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Bruker shares closed at $43.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals closed at $11.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BNP Paribas Exane analyst Karl Ackerman initiated coverage on Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $225. Astera Labs shares closed at $142.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
