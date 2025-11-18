This Lumentum Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Marie Thibault initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:KMTS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Kestra Medical Techs shares closed at $25.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst David Silver initiated coverage on Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $93. Innospec shares closed at $72.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $20. Sabra Health Care shares closed at $18.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $290. Lumentum closed at $242.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE:KGS) with an Outperform rating. Kodiak Gas Services shares closed at $32.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
