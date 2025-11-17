analyst working on laptop
November 17, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read

This Alto Neuroscience Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer


Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27. Alto Neuroscience shares closed at $12.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Travis Steed initiated coverage on Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $162. Masimo shares closed at $151.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $5. Ovid Therapeutics shares closed at $1.3050 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen initiated coverage on Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7. Vivos Therapeutics closed at $2.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $53. TAT Technologies shares closed at $40.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.



