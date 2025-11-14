This Microsoft Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst William Power initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $600. Microsoft shares closed at $503.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17. Enanta Pharma shares closed at $11.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Brandon Rolle initiated coverage on Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $59. Polaris shares closed at $64.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
