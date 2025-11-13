This Gilead Sciences Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Sean Dodge initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $300. Veeva shares closed at $296.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Louis Chen initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) with a Sector Outperform rating and announced a price target of $140. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $123.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth Capital analyst Chip Moore initiated coverage on CPS Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CPSH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. CPS Technologies shares closed at $3.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ORKA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Oruka Therapeutics closed at $28.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Michael Donovan initiated coverage on CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. CoreWeave shares closed at $85.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
