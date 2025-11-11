This Alkermes Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $19. Li Auto shares closed at $20.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee initiated coverage on Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Alkermes shares closed at $32.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage on Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:WAY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $46. Waystar shares closed at $36.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ALKS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.