November 11, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

This Alkermes Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $19. Li Auto shares closed at $20.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee initiated coverage on Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Alkermes shares closed at $32.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage on Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:WAY) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $46. Waystar shares closed at $36.11 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

