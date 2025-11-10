This Hasbro Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLS) with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $50. Solstice Advanced Materials shares closed at $47.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Justin Zelin initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Ascentage Pharma shares closed at $31.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio initiated coverage on Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Super League Enterprise shares closed at $1.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Gerrick Johnson initiated coverage on Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $100. Hasbro closed at $76.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Joe Giordano initiated coverage on SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $225. SPX Technologies shares closed at $221.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
