This Brinker International Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42. Galaxy Digital shares closed at $31.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Lynne Collier initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $145. Brinker shares closed at $103.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman initiated coverage on Abivax SA (NASDAQ:ABVX) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $176. Abivax shares closed at $99.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Lynne Collier initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $44. BJ’s Restaurants closed at $35.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Peer Perform rating. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
