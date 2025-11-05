Analyst working on smartphone
November 5, 2025 8:48 AM 1 min read

This Docebo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong initiated coverage on Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35. Docebo shares closed at $24.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $48. Ascentage Pharma shares closed at $33.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Madison El-Saadi initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DCBO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPG Logo
AAPGAscentage Pharma Group International
$33.23-0.06%
Overview
CRVO Logo
CRVOCervoMed Inc
$7.354.70%
DCBO Logo
DCBODocebo Inc
$24.861.02%
QLYS Logo
QLYSQualys Inc
$133.009.73%
VNDA Logo
VNDAVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.493.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved