November 4, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

This Twist Bioscience Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Mizuho analyst John Roberts initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $110. Qnity Electronics and Management shares closed at $97.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Griffin Boss initiated coverage on Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Phoenix Education shares closed at $36.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) with a Buy rating. MBX Biosciences shares closed at $20.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Hal Goetsch initiated coverage on Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Antalpha Platform closed at $10.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Steven Etoch initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $41. Twist Bioscience shares closed at $31.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TWST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

