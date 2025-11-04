This Twist Bioscience Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho analyst John Roberts initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $110. Qnity Electronics and Management shares closed at $97.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Griffin Boss initiated coverage on Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Phoenix Education shares closed at $36.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) with a Buy rating. MBX Biosciences shares closed at $20.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Hal Goetsch initiated coverage on Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Antalpha Platform closed at $10.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Steven Etoch initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $41. Twist Bioscience shares closed at $31.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TWST stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.