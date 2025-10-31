This Immuneering Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Clear Street analyst Bill Maughan initiated coverage on Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $93. Korro Bio shares closed at $36.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Brandon Rolle initiated coverage on THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $110. Thor Industries shares closed at $103.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst John Roberts initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLS) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $54. Solstice Advanced Materials shares closed at $48.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Julian Harrison initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Connect Biopharma closed at $1.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens initiated coverage on Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15. Immuneering shares closed at $6.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying IMRX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.