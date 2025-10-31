analyst working on laptop
October 31, 2025 7:29 AM 1 min read

This Immuneering Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Clear Street analyst Bill Maughan initiated coverage on Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $93. Korro Bio shares closed at $36.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Brandon Rolle initiated coverage on THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $110. Thor Industries shares closed at $103.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst John Roberts initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLS) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $54. Solstice Advanced Materials shares closed at $48.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Julian Harrison initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Connect Biopharma closed at $1.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens initiated coverage on Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15. Immuneering shares closed at $6.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

