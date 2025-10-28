This Domino's Pizza Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Cave Montazeri initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:NP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29. Neptune Insurance shares closed at $25.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Nick Setyan initiated coverage on Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $8. Wendy’s shares closed at $8.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Nick Setyan initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $500. Domino’s shares closed at $412.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Stephen D’Ambrisi initiated coverage on Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $119. Ameren closed at $104.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Sudan Loganathan initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $24.46 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
