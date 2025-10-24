This Albemarle Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut initiated coverage on The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Pennant shares closed at $24.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Allen Gong initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $19. Alphatec shares closed at $15.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger initiated coverage on ImageneBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $30. ImageneBio shares closed at $7.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Mazahir Mammadli initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $135. Albemarle closed at $97.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Mazahir Mammadli initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $54. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera shares closed at $44.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
