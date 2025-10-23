This Booking Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Sergio Segura initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $6,450. Booking shares closed at $5,230.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst John Edelman initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250. Gulfport Energy shares closed at $181.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Sergio Segura initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a Sector Weight rating. Expedia shares closed at $226.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Joshua Reilly initiated coverage on Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Veritone closed at $5.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street analyst Tim Moore initiated coverage on Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Comstock Resources shares closed at $17.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
