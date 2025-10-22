This Visa Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo analyst Jason Kupferberg initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $74. PayPal shares closed at $70.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Sean Milligan initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $286. First Solar shares closed at $226.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Jordan Boretz initiated coverage on Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Klaviyo shares closed at $26.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street analyst Kaveri Pohlman initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29. Sagimet Biosciences closed at $7.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Jason Kupferberg initiated coverage on Visa Inc (NYSE:V) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $412. Visa shares closed at $347.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying Visa stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.