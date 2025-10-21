Acadia Pharmaceuticals logo on mobile
October 21, 2025 8:35 AM 1 min read

This ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage on iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $5. iBio shares closed at $0.8930 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) with a Sector Weight rating. Hims & Hers Health shares closed at $51.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Johnson Rice analyst Martin Malloy initiated coverage on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (AMEX:HYLN) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $5. Hyliion Holdings shares closed at $2.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $20.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee initiated coverage on MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Neutral rating. MARA Holdings shares closed at $20.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

