This WillScot Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson initiated coverage on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $155. GeneDx shares closed at $120.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) with a Hold rating. Deutsche Bank shares closed at $33.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $60. Allient shares closed at $49.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges initiated coverage on WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. WillScot closed at $21.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho initiated coverage on CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $74. Cava shares closed at $62.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying WSC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.