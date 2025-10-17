analyst working on laptop
October 17, 2025 8:20 AM 1 min read

This Kontoor Brands Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Jonathan Komp initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $105. Kontoor Brands shares closed at $86.27 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Roanna Ruiz initiated coverage on Ibio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $2. iBio shares closed at $0.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright initiated coverage on Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35. Option Care Health shares closed at $27.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Trainor initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $42. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $40.29 on Thursday.

CBRL Logo
CBRLCracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
$40.400.27%
Overview
IBIO Logo
IBIOiBio Inc
$0.85901.60%
KTB Logo
KTBKontoor Brands Inc
$85.00-1.47%
OPCH Logo
OPCHOption Care Health Inc
$27.240.52%
