This Celestica Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • William Blair analyst Matt Phipps initiated coverage on Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CLYM) with an Outperform rating. Climb Bio shares closed at $1.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Peter Arment initiated coverage on Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $83. Rocket Lab shares closed at $69.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Dina Ramadane initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $48. Vera Therapeutics shares closed at $31.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin initiated coverage on Opus Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:IRD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Opus Genetics closed at $2.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng initiated coverage on Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $340. Celestica shares closed at $269.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CLS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

