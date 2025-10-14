This CRH Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage on Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Pattern Group shares closed at $13.97 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Bhumi Kanabar initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.9. Ermenegildo Zegna shares closed at $8.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $36.03. Bilibili shares closed at $27.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Julian Radlinger initiated coverage on CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $138. CRH shares closed at $117.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $14. Americold Realty Trust shares closed at $13.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
