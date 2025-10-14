Person holding smartphone with logo of building materials company CRH plc on screen in front of website.
October 14, 2025 7:46 AM 1 min read

This CRH Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage on Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Pattern Group shares closed at $13.97 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Bhumi Kanabar initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.9. Ermenegildo Zegna shares closed at $8.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $36.03. Bilibili shares closed at $27.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Julian Radlinger initiated coverage on CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $138. CRH shares closed at $117.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $14. Americold Realty Trust shares closed at $13.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CRH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BILI Logo
BILIBilibili Inc
$25.80-5.29%
Overview
COLD Logo
COLDAmericold Realty Trust Inc
$13.20-0.83%
CRH Logo
CRHCRH PLC
$116.48-0.90%
PTRN Logo
PTRNPattern Group Inc
$14.020.36%
ZGN Logo
ZGNErmenegildo Zegna NV
$8.770.11%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved