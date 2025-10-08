Analyst working on smartphone
October 8, 2025 9:42 AM 1 min read

This W.W. Grainger Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Rothschild & Co analyst Natalya Davies initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $165. Agilent shares closed at $138.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $19. Healthcare Realty Trust shares closed at $17.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Daniel Cardenas initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares closed at $35.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin initiated coverage on SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $202. SPX Technologies shares closed at $190.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $963. W.W. Grainger shares closed at $958.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GWW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
A Logo
AAgilent Technologies Inc
$140.601.47%
Overview
AUB Logo
AUBAtlantic Union Bankshares Corp
$35.96-0.03%
GWW Logo
GWWW.W. Grainger Inc
$958.82-%
HR Logo
HRHealthcare Realty Trust Inc
$17.96-%
SPXC Logo
SPXCSPX Technologies Inc
$188.32-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved