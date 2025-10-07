This Spire Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Charles Nabhan initiated coverage on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $135. Paychex shares closed at $124.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe initiated coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $24. Black Rock Coffee Bar shares closed at $22.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on Legence Corp. (NASDAQ:LGN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Legence shares closed at $30.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $92. Spire shares closed at $81.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Nicholas Amicucci initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) with an In-Line rating and announced a price target of $106. Consolidated Edison shares closed at $99.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
